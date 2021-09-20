Emmy 2021: todos los ganadores de la premiación a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense

Este domingo se lleva adelante la 73° entrega de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense que se emitió entre el 1 de junio de 2020 y el 31 de mayo de 2021, según el criterio de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión. Debido a los protocolos vigentes por la pandemia del coronavirus, la ceremonia se realiza al aire libre, en una carpa ubicada los exteriores del Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. Y los asistentes, que no son más de 500 personas entre estrellas e invitados especiales, tuvieron que cumplir con dos requisitos para poder decir presente en el lugar: estar vacunados y presentar un PCR negativo.

En esta oportunidad, el anfitrión de la velada es Cedric the Entertainer y la trasmisión está a cargo de la cadena CBS en los Estados Unidos, mientras que en los países de Latinoamérica el evento se puede ver en vivo a través de TNT (doblado al español) y TNT Series (idioma original) a las 19.00 (COL / MEX) y 21.00 (ARG / CHI). En tanto, las series favoritas para llevarse la mayor cantidad de galardones son “The Crown” y “The Mandalorian, que lograron 24 nominaciones cada una.

Aquí todos los ganadores de la noche

Mejor miniserie:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Mejor comedia:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Mejor serie dramática:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Mejor actor de serie de comedia:

Anthony Anderson (”Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (”The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (”Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (”Ted Lasso”) – GANADOR

Kenan Thompson (”Kenan”)

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia:

Aidy Bryant (”Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (”The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (”Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (”Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (”Hacks”) – GANADORA

Mejor actor secundario en comedia:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hanks)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – GANADOR

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:

Rosie Perez ( The Flight Attendant)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – GANADORA

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) – GANADOR

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) – GANADORA

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”) – GANADORA

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (” May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”) – GANADOR

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática:

Courtney B. Vance (”Lovecraft Country”)

Charles Dance (”The Crown”)

Don Cheadle (”The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Timothy Olyphant (”The Mandalorian”)

Carl Weathers (”The Mandalorian”)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática:

Sophie Okonedo (”Ratched”)

Clarie Foy (”The Crown”)

Alexis Bledel (”The Handmaid’s Tale”)

McKenna Grace (”The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Phylicia Rashad (”This Is Us”)

Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia:

Yvette Nicole Brown (”A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Issa Rae (”A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Jane Adams (”Hacks”)

Maya Rudolph (”Saturday Night Live”)

Kristen Wiig (”Saturday Night Live”)

Bernadette Peters (”Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Mejor actor invitado en una comedia:

Alec Baldwin (”Saturday Night Live”)

Dave Chappelle (”Saturday Night Live”)

Daniel Kaluuya (”Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (”Saturday Night Live”)

Morgan Freeman (”The Kominsky Method”)

Filme de televisión:

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – GANADOR

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”



Mejor dirección de serie dramática:

Benjamin Caron (”The Crown”)

Jessica Hobbs (”The Crown”) – GANADORA

Lesli Linka Glatter (”Homeland”)

Mimi Leder (”The Morning Show”)

Alik Shakarov (”Ozark”)

Ben Semanoff (”Ozark”)

Andrij Parekh (”Succession”)

Mark Mylod (”Succession”)

Mejor guión de serie dramática

Thomas Schnauz (”Better call Saul”)

Gordon Smith (”Better call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (”The Crown”) – GANADOR

Chris Mundy (”Ozark”)

John Shiban (”Ozark”)

Miki Johnson (”Ozark”)

Jesse Armstrong (”Succession”)

Mejor guión para una serie de comedia:

Girls5eva, “Pilot, Meredith Scardino

Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot),” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – GANADOR

Pen15, “Play,” Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso, “Pilot,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

The Flight Attendant, “In Case Of Emergency,” Steve Yockey

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia:

B Positive, “Pilot,” James Burrows

Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot),” Lucia Aniello – GANADORA

Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak,” James Widdoes

Ted Lasso, “Biscuits,” Zach Braff

Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You,” MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Apple TV+, Declan Lowney

The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Susanna Fogel

Mejor serie de variedad de sketches:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Mejor guión para una serie de variedad:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” – GANADOR

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”



Mejor programa de competición

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – GANADOR

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor dirección para una serie limitada o película

Hamilton, Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You, “Ego Death,” Sam Miller, Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes,” Sam Miller

Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank – GANADOR

The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins

WandaVision, Matt Shakman

Mejor guión para una serie limitada o película

“I May Destroy You”, Michaela Coel – GANADORA

“Mare of Easttown”, Brad Ingelsby

“The Queen’s Gambit”, Scott Frank

“WandaVision”, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience,” Jac Schaeffer

“WandaVision”, “Previously On,” Laura Donney

“WandaVision”, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” Chuck Haward, Peter Cameron

Emmy Governors Award:

Debbie Allen – GANADORA